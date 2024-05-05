Roma vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Roma will be looking to return to winning ways as they aim for at least a top-five finish in Serie A when Daniele De Rossi's side welcome Juventus to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.
However, six points clear of the hosts, the Old Lady are also playing for Champions League football next season.
Apart from the 2-2 draw with Napoli in Serie A, La Lupa suffered a 2-0 first-leg defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League semi-finals in the mid-week.
Having made it to the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta that will be staged later this month, Juve played out a goalless league draw against AC Milan the last time out.
Roma vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stadio Olimpico
The Serie A match between Roma and Juventus will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Sunday, May 5, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Roma vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Serie A match between Roma and Juventus will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, with live streaming available on discovery+.
Team news & squads
Roma team news
While Zeki Celik is back from a European ban, Diego Llorente and Leandro Paredes return from their respective domestic suspensions.
Rasmus Kristensen and Juventus loanee Dean Huijsen, both left out from the squad for the Europa League knockouts, are also available for selection.
With one eye on the game against Leverkusen next week, it will be interesting to see if De Rossi hands Paulo Dybala a start on Sunday.
Roma possible XI: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Svilar, Boer
|Defenders:
|Ndicka, Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp
|Midfielders:
|Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi
|Forwards:
|Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, Azmoun, El Shaarawy
Juventus team news
Bianconeri boss Max Alegri will be without the injured Alex Sandro on account of a calf problem.
It is likely that Allegri names a similar line-up from the Milan draw, although Federico Chiesa could replace Kenan Yildiz alongside Dybala's former strike partner Dusan Vlahovic.
Weston McKennie is likely to start ahead of fellow American Timothy Weah.
Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso, De Sciglio
|Midfielders:
|Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Fagioli, Alcaraz, Caviglia, Pogba, Weah, Kostic
|Forwards:
|Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Roma and Juventus across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 30, 2023
|Juventus 1-0 Roma
|Serie A
|March 5, 2023
|Roma 1-0 Juventus
|Serie A
|August 27, 2022
|Juventus 1-1 Roma
|Serie A
|January 9, 2022
|Roma 3-4 Juventus
|Serie A
|October 17, 2021
|Juventus 1-0 Roma
|Serie A