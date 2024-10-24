How to watch today's Roma vs Dynamo Kiev Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Roma and Dynamo Kiev, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will be on the hunt for their first win in the new-look Europa League when they face Dynamo Kiev at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

While Lupi faced a 1-0 loss against Elfsborg in the European third tier last time out, the Ukrainian side are yet to pick a point in the competition following back-to-back defeats.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Dynamo Kiev online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between Roma and Dynamo Kiev will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 5.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Roma vs Dynamo Kiev kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The UEFA Europa League match between Roma and Dynamo Kiev will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm BST on Thursday, October 24, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Roma boss Ivan Juric will have an eye out for the weekend game against Fiorentina while selecting his squad, as Mats Hummels could get the nod in defense while Matias Soule could replace Paulo Dybala in attack.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Alexis Saelemaekers remain sidelined on account of injuries, but Enzo Le Fee is available for selection after recovering from a tendon problem.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Hermoso, Hummels, Ndicka; Celik, Pisilli, Cristante, Angelino; Soule, Baldanzi; Shomorudov.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marin, Ryan, Svilar Defenders: Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fee, Zalewski, Pisilli Forwards: Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, Baldanzi

Dynamo Kiev team news

The visitors will be without Ukraine U21 Maksym Braharu due to a ban after his red card against Lazio on the opening matchday.

Besides, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok and Brayan Ceballos are still on the mend from their respective injuries.

With attacker Andriy Yarmolenko doubtful of participation, Nazar Voloshyn would see himself start on the right side.

Dynamo Kiev possible XI: Bushchan; Karavayev, Popov, Mykhavko, Dubinchak; Brazhko, Mykolenko; Voloshyn, Buyalskyi, Kabayev; Vanat.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bushchan, Neshcheret Defenders: Vivcharenko, Dyachuk, Popov, Karavayev, Malysh, Tymchyk, Mykhavko, Bilovar, Dubinchak Midfielders: Brazhko, Voloshyn, Shaparenko, Rubchynskyi, Andriyevskyi, Kabayev, Buyalskyi, Morhun, Mykhaylenko Forwards: Yarmolenko, Vanat, Guerrero, Ponomarenko

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Roma and Dynamo Kiev across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 27, 2007 Dinamo Kiev 1-4 Roma UEFA Champions League September 19, 2007 Roma 2-0 Dinamo Kiev UEFA Champions League November 23, 2004 Dinamo Kiev 2-0 Roma UEFA Champions League September 15, 2004 Roma 0-3 Dinamo Kiev* UEFA Champions League

*Match abandoned, Dynamo Kiev won by forfeit.

