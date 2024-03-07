Roma vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Roma and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news

Roma and Brighton head into the Europa League knockouts as they clash in the first leg of the round of 16 at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

Daniele De Rossi's side maneuvered their way through the knockout round play-offs, eventually beating Feyenoord on penalties, while the Premier League outfit made it to the last-16 as Group B winners.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs Brighton kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The UEFA Europa League match between Roma and Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, March 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Roma vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

La Lupa's 4-1 league win over Monza at the weekend was marred by Rasmus Kristensen picking up a thigh injury, while Rick Karsdorp is sidelined due to a knee issue.

So Zeki Celik would need to slot in at right-back, with Chris Smalling likely to be part of the four-man backline.

Tammy Abraham is nursing his ACL injury, but De Rossi should be content with Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku and Stephan El Shaarawy starting in attack, with Sardar Azmoun ready to come off the bench.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Smalling, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Celik Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

Brighton team news

Seagulls boss Robert De Zerbi is set to miss the likes of Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, Jack Hinshelwood and James Milner on account of their respective knocks.

Billy Gilmour's domestic ban is not applicable here, but Pascal Gross and Simon Adingra will be pushing for a start at Stadio Olimpico.

Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Enciso, Buonanotte; Welbeck

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Barco, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Moder, Gross, Buonanotte, Lallana Forwards: Enciso, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Roma and Brighton & Hove Albion face each other across all competitions.

Useful links