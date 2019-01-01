Roma sign €19m Veretout from Fiorentina on initial loan deal

Linked with a transfer to the Italian capital all summer long, the midfielder has finally wrapped up his move

have announced the signing of Jordan Vereteout from as the former Under-21 international joins initially on loan for one season before the club is obliged to purchase the player outright for €16 million (£14m/$18).

The loan fee will cost the Giallorossi €1m, with the player already having signed a five-year deal that will see him tied to Stadio Olimpico until 2024. Roma will also have to pay up to €2m in variable bonus fees depending on certain sporting criteria.

A World Cup winner at U23 level, Veretout made up part of a three-man midfield that lifted the trophy in in 2013, the Ancenis native lining up alongside Paul Pogba and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Having already turned out for 's in his homeland and Premier League side in , the 26-year-old now continues his adventure under the tutelage of Paulo Fonseca.

“I am very happy to play at such a great club with such great players,” Veretout said, speaking to Roma's official website. “I am glad to have this opportunity and the fortune to share the experience with great team-mates.”

The Frenchman's arrival adds to a summer of sizeable change in the Italian capital, with Konstantinos Manolas, Stephan El Shaarawy and Luca Pellegrini making up just a few of the departures.

Coming in, Leonardo Spinazzola has arrived from , while Pau Lopez, Bryan Cristante, Amadou Diawara and, of course, Veretout giving fans plenty to talk about ahead of an interesting 2019-20 Serie A season.

Speaking about Roma's summer squad tweaking, sporting director Gianluca Patrachi told the club's site: “I'm very happy to be able to welcome Jordan to Trigoria. From the first stages of our negotiations I found in him a great desire to wear the Giallorossi colours.

“I am sure that his enthusiasm and his technical qualities will be fundamental for the Roma squad we are building.”

Veretout is likely to see some pre-season action with his new team as they take on Perugia and in friendly matches before the Italian top flight kicks back into action on August 24.