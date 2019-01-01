Rojo wants to prove himself at Man Utd: It’s a big season for me

The Argentine centre-back loves life in England but just has one quibble - his lack of game time

defender Marcos Rojo wants to prove himself at Old Trafford in what he says is a “big season” for him.

The 29-year-old international has split opinion at United since he arrived in 2014 from CP.

He has been troubled by injury problems throughout his stay and, now he is fit again, he is eyeing a regular place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

Despite this, he has made only five appearances in all competitions this season, but after coming off the bench against Newcastle he started in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with following an injury to Axel Tuanzebe in the warm-up – the first time he had played from the outset in a Premier League match this term and just the second time in 2019.

Nevertheless, he is eager to win a more regular spot.

“I’m happy here. I want to play; I want to be a regular,” he told The Athletic. “My best position is a central defender, that’s where I want to play, but I’m happy to be used as a full-back too. I’m in very good condition this season. The pre-season was right and I’ve not been able to say that in other years because I’ve had injuries.

“I love it here. It’s tranquil. My daughters are fully adapted here. They speak perfect English, my family is happy here. I can speak some English too. I’ve been here in the first team for longer than any other club in my career. I’m happy, I just want to play more.

“It’s a big season for me – I want to play in the Copa America in my home country next year too.”

Meanwhile, he has given his backing to under-fire manager Solskjaer, whose side currently sit only two points clear of the relegation zone, having recorded only two wins in their opening nine matches of the league campaign.

“He’s a good person,” Rojo said. “He has the long-term ideas to improve the team and I have confidence in him. Training is fine, we work hard but we know it’s all about results and we know we have not been getting them.”

Rojo may have a further chance to prove himself in midweek, when United tackle Partizan away from home in the – a competition in which he has featured from the beginning in both matches.