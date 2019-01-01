Rojo trains with Estudiantes amid uncertain Man Utd future

The Argentine defender is back in his homeland during the international break and working with a former club as he struggles for game time in England

defender Marcos Rojo has been training with Estudiantes as questions are asked of his future at Old Trafford.

The Argentine club have revealed that the 29-year-old is working with them during the international break.

Rojo has the blessing of the Red Devils to spend time with his former club while back in his homeland.

Estudiantes posted on Twitter: “Nothing beats spending your birthday at home!

“Marcos Rojo was present at City Bell to be able to train and stay in shape with a special permission of Man Utd.”

The versatile left-back is merely working on his fitness in South America after seeing domestic football shut down.

He will, however, have welcomed the opportunity to spend time with some familiar faces.

⚽🎂🇦🇹 ¡Nada mejor que pasar el cumpleaños en casa! Marcos Rojo se hizo presente en City Bell para poder entrenar y mantenerse forma con un permiso especial de @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/5GHqMcjFgO — Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) March 20, 2019

⚽ Con la presencia de Marcos Rojo, el plantel albirrojo entrena en el Country Club de City Bell. pic.twitter.com/W847MpkYWg — Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) March 20, 2019

Rojo has struggled for game time with United this season, with his last outing coming in a 2-1 defeat away at on December 12.

That was one of just three appearances made for the Red Devils this season.

All of those minutes came towards the end of Jose Mourinho’s reign at Old Trafford.

Rojo has not figured at all under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof being favoured at centre-half and Luke Shaw on the left of a defensive unit.

With competitive action in short supply, transfer talk has built around an experienced performer.

Rojo still has two years left to run on his current contract, but may be moved on over the summer.

He has been with United since signing for £16 million from in 2014.

In total, he has taken in 110 appearances for the club and helped them to , League Cup and glory during his time in Manchester.

It could, however, be that his spell in is coming to a close, with training sessions back at the club that launched his career helping to keep him sharp and in the shop window.