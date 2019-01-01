Rojo: Liverpool draw gave Man Utd belief and drive

The Argentina international defender believes that ending the Reds' perfect record has laid the foundation for improvement at Old Trafford

Marcos Rojo has said that 's draw with was a turning point in their season.

The Anfield club boasted a perfect Premier League record when they visited Old Trafford on October 20 but required a late equaliser from Adam Lallana to allow them to escape with a point after Marcus Rashford’s first-half opener.

Rojo, who was afforded a rare start in that encounter, has said the performance has allowed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to turn a corner, with away wins following against Partizan and Norwich – their first on the road since March.

“After the Liverpool game, I think the team grew in confidence,” he told the club’s official website. ”It gave us much more drive and when we went on to get a good result away from home, I think it strengthened our belief and allowed the players to express themselves that bit more, meaning we went back to attacking in the way we usually do.”

Meanwhile, the international defender has outlined his targets for the season, including silverware for the Old Trafford side and to earn more regular game time.

“Personally, my objectives would be to play as many games as possible, to continue to be on top of my game, and to show the manager that he can rely on me,” he said.

”And, from a team perspective, it would be to win the , to finish as high up the table as we can in the Premier League and to qualify for the and improve our situation so that next season is much better.”

United currently lie seventh in the English top-flight but are a distant seven points behind fourth-placed , having won only three of their opening 10 fixtures. As a consequence, Solskjaer remains under scrutiny.

On Wednesday, the Red Devils have another opportunity to lay a marker down when they visit Chelsea in the , while a run of four successive away games concludes on Saturday when they play Bournemouth in the early kick-off.

Rojo, meanwhile, is aiming to muscle himself into the starting XI for these fixtures, having started only five of 14 encounters this season.