'Rodri is the same as Makelele' - Manchester City midfielder is Guardiola's 'most important player', says McManaman

A former Citizen has drawn comparisons between the Spaniard and a man who was once revered as one of the finest holding players in Europe

Rodri is "exactly the same" as Claude Makelele, according to Steve McManaman, who says the midfielder is Pep Guardiola's "most important player".

City forked out £56 million ($75m) to sign Rodri from in the summer of 2019 as Guardiola sought to add greater depth to his ranks after masterminding a second successive Premier League title triumph.

The international, who has been identified as a potential long-term successor for Fernandinho in the middle, racked up 52 appearances in all competitions during his first full campaign at Etihad Stadium, scoring four goals.

Rodri quickly adapted to the demands of English football but was ultimately unable to help City maintain their domestic dominance or improve their fortunes in the .

Guardiola's men finished a distant second to in the title race and exited Europe at the quarter-final stage for a third consecutive year, with a triumph providing scant consolation for supporters.

Some critics rushed to label Rodri as the poster boy for the City manager's failed squad rebuild, but he has continued to play a prominent role in the team at the start of the new season.

The former Atletico talisman played the full 90 minutes of the Blues' 2-0 home win over on Saturday and McManaman singled him out for special praise after the final whistle.

The former City playmaker sees similarities between Rodri and ex- and star Makelele, who is widely regarded as one of the finest holding players of all time.

"He just does a lot of the work that goes unnoticed by a lot of people. But I personally consider him to arguably the most important player on the field," McManaman told BT Sport.

"I played at Real Madrid with a player called Claude Makelele, who of course we saw in the Premier League with Chelsea, and in the team we had a lot of star names who got all the glory, but the most important player bar none in the team was Makelele.

"He very rarely got the headlines and Rodri for me is exactly the same. Quite often it's Rodri's ball which leads to something and he gets the best out of Riyad Mahrez and others. He doesn't just play side to side, he provides a lot of forward passes as well."