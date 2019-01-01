Robbie Fowler announced as Brisbane Roar coach

Robbie Fowler has been officially named Brisbane Roar coach and will lead the A-League club for the next two seasons.

The 44-year-old was unveiled at a press conference on Tuesday as the man to lead the struggling Roar - who are second-last on the A-League table with only four wins from 26 games.

legend Fowler revealed he was keen to return to Queensland to kickstart his coaching career after experiencing the state during his A-League playing career.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge and am determined to bring success to a club that has such a proud history in the A-League," Fowler said.

"I'm really keen to get started and make a difference.

"My family and I have already experienced living in Queensland, so I'm really happy to be returning and being part of the Brisbane Roar family." Brisbane Roar Football Club is delighted to announce football legend @Robbie9Fowler has been appointed as the Club’s new @ALeague Head Coach.



Brisbane Roar Football Club is delighted to announce football legend @Robbie9Fowler has been appointed as the Club's new @ALeague Head Coach.

Fowler has only had senior coaching experience at one club - 's Muangthong United - where he took the reins as player-manager in 2011 for part of a season.

Current Roar interim manager Darren Davies is expected to resume his role as an assistant coach next season, and it is unknown at this stage whether Fowler will bring in any support staff from abroad.

Fowler has significant A-League experience having played a season each at North Queensland Fury (2009-10) and Perth Glory (2010-11) - scoring 18 goals across 54 appearances at both clubs.

He made his name during his playing days at Liverpool, earning the nickname 'God' as he scored 128 goals during two stints at Liverpool, while also playing in the Premier League for and .