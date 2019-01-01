Road relief for Mkhitaryan & Lacazette as Arsenal cure travel sickness

The Gunners edged their way to a 2-1 win over Huddersfield, with that success their first away from home in the Premier League for over two months

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette have expressed their relief at seeing Arsenal edge out Huddersfield and collect the side's first Premier League away win since November.

The Gunners have prevailed on their travels in the Europa League and FA Cup since then, but league points have been hard to come by.

But their barren run was ended in their most recent outing, with a welcome 2-1 victory secured over Huddersfield to offer a cure to the travel sickness.

Mkhitaryan, who was making his first appearance since Arsenal's Carabao Cup derby clash with Tottenham in December, said afterwards: “Not the game, but the result [we wanted], yes.

“The last away game we won was two months ago, so it was an important win for us and we are happy to get the three points.”

He added after seeing Alex Iwobi and Lacazette find the target and keep Arsenal within one point of the Premier League’s top four: “I think it was very important to score the two goals in the first half, and apart from that we had other chances to score but I think we were a bit unlucky. In the second half we had a few chances we couldn't realise, but the most important thing was that we won.

“We will try everything to win every game because every point is important so now we can be focused on the Europa League and then back on the Premier League after that.”

Iwobi broke the deadlock inside 16 minutes, before Lacazette doubled Arsenal’s lead shortly before half-time.

The Frenchman helped to provide attacking spark in the absence of Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and is pleased to be back to winning ways on the road.

He said: “Yes [it's been on our minds] a little bit but we knew we had the quality to win today, it's about us and we did that.

“I think we should have had more situations to score more goals but we played against a strong team today in the second half. We were in a difficult moment so these three points are good for us.”

An own goal from Sead Kolasinac set up a nervy finish for the Gunners, but they were able to get over the line.

Arsenal’s attention can now turn to continental matters as, having slipped out of the FA Cup, their next two outings will be home and away legs against BATE in the last-32 of the Europa League.