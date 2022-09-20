Richarlison: We're too scared to joke with Conte about his fight with Tuchel!

Richarlison admitted Tottenham's players loved Antonio Conte's scrap with Thomas Tuchel, even if they are afraid to joke about it with their manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? Richarlison reflected on the confrontation between Conte and Tuchel, which saw the two tussle while shaking hands after a 2-2 draw between Tottenham and Chelsea earlier this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That was fun, wasn’t it?" the Brazilian told FourFourTwo ."At the time we were still involved with the game, so we watched what happened between them on video in the dressing room. It’s pretty normal in football – things happen between players all the time, so it can happen to the coaches as well. Everyone calms down and moves on. But it was amusing to see that confrontation between the two bosses. Ours isn’t afraid of confrontations, is he?"

When asked if he'd joked with Conte about the incident, Richarlison added: "Are you insane? No chance, come on! Would you try any jokes? I did not."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison has been eased into life under Conte after joining Spurs this summer, but did score his first two goals for the club in a Champions League win over Marseille.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? Richarlison is currently with Brazil as he vies for a spot at the World Cup. Brazil are set to face Ghana and Tunisia this week in friendlies as manager Tite looks to assess options before selecting his squad for Qatar.