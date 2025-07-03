Revealed: Sacrifice Man Utd outcast Antony must make for Real Betis transfer as La Liga outfit remain in talks over another deal for Brazilian winger

Real Betis president Angel Haro has explained the sacrifice Antony will need to make in order to complete a transfer from Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Brazil international Antony is hoping to secure a return to Andalusia after enjoying a productive loan spell with Betis during the second half of the 2024-25 campaign. He headed to Spain after being deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Antony rediscovered his love of football when registering five goals for Betis and helping them to the Conference League final. He appears to have little future in Manchester, with United opening themselves up to offers for a player that cost £85 million ($116m) in 2022.

DID YOU KNOW?

Talks have been held with Betis representatives, but a deal is complicated and there remain a number of issues to be resolved - with Antony needing to take a hefty financial hit before any loan or permanent transfer can be agreed with United.

WHAT HARO SAID

Haro has told Cope Sevilla: “We’re talking to the player because coming to Betis entails a considerable reduction in salary, because we have to maintain our financial discipline and we don’t want to break it.

“He’s a fantastic player; he’s given us a lot in the last six months, but we have to get everything right; we can’t go crazy. We’re working on that path because it’s not easy. We’re very imaginative when it comes to approaching this type of transaction, but it’s complex. It involves the player, who loves Betis, but he also has to consider his own interests.”

Haro went on to say that a deal depends “on Manchester United, Antony and on Betis being willing to pay the transfer fee”. He added: “We’ll have to see if he comes; he’s no longer here. We’re working on that path; it won’t be easy. Manchester [United] paid a significant amount, and he has two years left on his contract.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY?

Antony has stated his preference would be to rejoin Betis this summer, having endured a tough time in England, but there are several more suitors waiting in the wings if no agreement can be reached with his former loan employers.