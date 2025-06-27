Revealed: How Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez really met as Gucci store story from Netflix show is rubbished by former colleague of CR7's long-time partner

A former colleague of Georgina Rodriguez has revealed where she really met Cristiano Ronaldo, with their Gucci store story being rubbished.

WHAT HAPPENED?

It has been claimed, with Rodriguez telling the same story on her popular ‘I Am Georgina’ Netlfix show, that one of the most iconic couples in world football linked up when Ronaldo paid a visit to a famous fashion outlet during his time at Real Madrid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Ronaldo and Georgina have been an item since 2016 and now see their family based in the Middle East as CR7 turns out for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr - where he has just committed to a new two-year contract that will take him beyond the age of 42.

THE GOSSIP

Ronaldo and Georgina, who have sparked marriage speculation on a regular basis, remain adamant that their love story began when meeting unexpectedly in a designer store. Pablo Boone, who worked alongside Rodriguez, insists that is not the case.

WHAT GEORGINA'S COLLEAGUE SAID

He has told the TardeAR programme: "I was there and realised it wasn’t a coincidence; he walked in and they looked at each other and fell in love. No, they had known each other before."

Boone claims that the Gucci story is a marketing strategy. According to him, Ronaldo and Georgina met at an exclusive nightspot in the Spanish capital. He added: "They met at the Opium nightclub. They both went there to have a good time, especially her, who was with Santana and Miguel Angel Silvestre before Cristiano."

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?

Boone says there is photographic evidence of those encounters, but Ronaldo’s entourage moved to "construct a narrative more favourable to Georgina’s public image". Whatever the case, the happy couple are approaching 10 years together and appear to be closer than ever.