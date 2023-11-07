Revealed: How much Chelsea & Man Utd will have to pay to sign Inter defender Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly circling for Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries - but the full-back won't come cheap.

Dumfries on Chelsea and United's radar

Inter unwilling to let him go

Will ask for at least €50m (£43m/$53m)

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands star only joined Inter in 2021 from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven. But having made a name for himself on the domestic and international stages, Dumfries remains one of the game's most sought-after right-backs. Both Chelsea and United, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato), are interested in the defender but the Italian outlet notes that Inter aren't keen on letting go of the 27-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As a result, the report continues that last season's Champions League finalists will demand at least €50 million for the Dutchman. Dumfries remains one of Inter's most important players, having started all but two of their games across all competitions this term. In that time, he has posted an impressive two goals and four assists from 13 matches.

DID YOU KNOW? Dumfries has won both the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana twice with Inter in his two full seasons at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR DUMFRIES? The Dutchman will be hoping to feature from the off again when Inter travel to Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday. Simone Inzaghi's side sit second in Group D with seven points from their opening three matches.