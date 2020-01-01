‘Reminds me of Hulk Hogan!’ – Evra compares Maguire headlock on Azpilicueta to WWE legend

The Manchester United captain tangled with his opposite number during a Premier League meeting with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday

Patrice Evra says Harry Maguire’s headlock on Cesar Azpilicueta during ’s Premier League clash with is a move more associated with WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

The Red Devils skipper grappled with a Blues counterpart during the first-half of a cagey meeting at Old Trafford.

Maguire had been drafted back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI after sitting out a midweek win over .

The international has endured a testing 2020-21 campaign to date, for club and country.

He could have seen matters take another turn for the worse when tangling with Azpilicueta.

As United sought to deal with a set-piece delivered into their box, Maguire found himself the wrong side of his fellow captain.

In a bid to try and prevent a Spanish foe from getting to the ball, the 27-year-old took to grabbing Azpilicueta round the neck.

His tactics worked, as he was able to complete a clearance, but his methods were slightly unusual – and risky.

With VAR now checking any contentious incidents, Maguire could easily have been pulled up for fouling Azpilicueta, presenting Chelsea with an opportunity to covert from the penalty spot.

Evra admits the Red Devils centre-half got lucky as his actions would not have looked out of place in a wrestling ring.

The former United defender told Sky Sports: “I used to watch wrestling and he reminds me of Hulk Hogan. It’s a clear penalty and VAR, we can talk all day about it.”

