'Relegation, that’s pressure' - Robertson urges Liverpool to enjoy title race

The Scotsman does not think the Reds have anything to fear as they chase a maiden Premier League trophy

left-back Andy Robertson believes that being part of a title race should be enjoyable, amidst talk of pressure getting to him and his team-mates.

The Reds had held a seven-point lead over , but a dip in form since the turn of the year has seen the reigning champions close the gap and go top of the table by a point.

Since losing to City - Liverpool's only league loss of the season - Jurgen Klopp's men have drawn with , West Ham, and , allowing Pep Guardiola's side to catch up.

However, Robertson has dismissed speculation that the pressure is getting to the squad, lauding their position.

“Talk about pressure and ‘bottling’… Relegation, that’s pressure," Robertson said to The Anfield Wrap.

"I’ve said it in interviews before, people lose their job, players lose half their wages, managers get sacked more often than not. That’s not what this is. We’re going for a title, we’re going for trophies, it’s something we should enjoy, it shouldn’t be something that we fear."

And the captain believes that Liverpool have every chance of winning the league, and must be ready to capitalise on any potential slip-ups from the league leaders.

Article continues below

“You know how hard it is to win a . We’ve got nine games and we’ve put ourselves in a great position. Some people that are talking about it would pay a lot of money to put their team in the same position as us.

“If you said at the start of the season would we have took a point behind Man City with nine games to go, after how far we finished behind them last season, you would have. It’s hard because of what’s happened in the season, we were leading but it was too early, it was in December/January, you don’t win a league then.

“Now we’re at the bit where it matters, we’re in single figures and we’re a point behind. We’ve given ourselves a hell of a chance. If City slip up then we need to be in a position to take advantage of that.”