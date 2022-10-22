Reims vs Auxerre: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash takes place this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Reims welcome Auxerre to face them at Stade Auguste-Delaune II. Both sides have claimed just nine points this term, and sit on the cusp of the relegation fight below them.

In what is expected to be an expanded race this term, both teams need to bank points and fast. But which will come out on top in this encounter?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Reims vs Auxerre date & kick-off time

Game: Reims vs Auxerre Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Reims vs Auxerre on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Fans in India can stream the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS CONNECT fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Reims squad & team news

Hopes for a productive campaign have taken several hits to the form book for Reims this season, and now they find themselves at the wrong end of the ladder.

Can home advantage help them get back into the swing of things this time around? They will hope it is the case.

Position Players Goalkeepers Pentz, Penneteau, Duparchy, Diouf Defenders Busi, Abdelhamid, Gravillon, Agbadou, Foket, Locko, De Smet Midfielders Zeneli, Doumbia, Cajuste, Munsetsi, Lopy, Adeline, Matusiwa, Flips, Guitane Forwards Holm, Sierhuis, Mbuku, Van Bergen, Nkada, Ito, Balogun

Auxerre squad and team news

Like their hosts, Auxerre find themselves at the wrong end of the table, caught up in a battle to dodge the drop.

They might favour themselves of a win on the road here, but they'll have to back their efforts to the hilt if they hope to head home with three points.