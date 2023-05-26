Reece James apologises to Chelsea fans after yet another injury setback rules him out of Newcastle clash

Chelsea full-back Reece James has suffered another injury set back that will see him miss their final game of the season against Newcastle on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old was absent yet again as his side lost 4-1 to Manchester United on Thursday because of another hamstring issue that flared up this week. Interim coach Frank Lampard confirmed that James will not be available for their final game of the season after the Blues' latest defeat, telling reporters: “He came out [to train] yesterday but went back in, because he had a little bit of awareness [of the injury]. We hope the scan will show there’s no real damage.”

WHAT THEY SAID: Following the announcement of yet another setback, as reported by the Evening Standard, the England star has taken to social media to apologise to fans, posting on an Instagram Story: "I’m sure you’ve seen the news. I won’t be back for the last game of the season. It’s been tough for me. I’m sorry this season hasn’t gone as we all wanted."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Chelsea academy graduate's season has been plagued by injuries, limiting him to 16 Premier League appearances. He first picked up a knee problem in October that saw him miss the World Cup with England. Just 53 minutes into his return to action in late-December, he went down with another knee problem and did not come back until February. He then sustained a hamstring injury in mid-April and has been absent from the team ever since.

WHAT NEXT? James will watch on as his team-mates take on Newcastle on Sunday and will then continue his recovery over the course of the summer.