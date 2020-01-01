What is the record for most Champions League goals in a single season?

It is commonly regarded that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are Champions League kings - but who has scored the highest number of strikes?

Winning the trophy the biggest honour in European club football.

Earning the coveted title of continental European champion is one thing, but managing to score the most goals in a single Champions League season is a feat on its own.

So which player has scored the most Champions League goals? Goal takes a look.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the record for scoring the most Champions League goals in a single campaign, netting 17 times playing for during the 2013-14 season.

Real Madrid were eventually crowned champions that campaign, beating local rivals 4-1 in the final in Lisbon with the star converting a penalty deep into extra-time.

The victory was the year of La Decima for the Spanish giants, winning a record 10th European cup trophy.

In fact, the now- striker currently occupies the top three spots of the Champions League season scoring charts. He netted 16 times in the 2015-16 campaign, and 15 in 2017-18 - both for Real.

His former rival at , Lionel Messi, occupies the fourth spot with 14 goals, before sharing a tally of 12 strikes with Ronaldo once again as well as Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robert Lewandowski.

The Bayern striker currently leads the 2019-20 Champions League season with 12 goals to his name.

Season Player Club Goals 2013-14 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 17 2015-16 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 16 2017-18 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 15 2011-12 Lionel Messi Barcelona 14 2018-19 Lionel Messi Barcelona 12 2016-17 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 12 2012-13 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 12 2010-11 Lionel Messi Barcelona 12 2002-03 Ruud van Nistelrooy 12 2019-20 Robert Lewandowski* 12

*Current season

**Last updated August 2020

While Ronaldo holds the record for most goals scored in the European top-flight, Radamel Falcao set the record for most goals netted in a single campaign (18) for in the 2010-11 season.