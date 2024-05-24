Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Sociedad will take on Atletico Madrid in their final La Liga game of the season at the Reale Arena on Saturday.

The hosts and the visitors are sixth and fourth respectively in the league standings but are separated by 13 points. Their positions are guaranteed but both teams will want to sign off on a winning note. Atletico will be the favourites to win this fixture, given their recent form that has seen the team pick up four wins in their last five games.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: May 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.15 pm BST Venue: Reale Arena

The match will be played at the Reale Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.15 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on LaLiga TV in the UK, and match highlights will follow after the live stream ends. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad will miss Robin Le Normand and Igor Zubeldia (both muscle injuries), as well as Aihen Munoz and Carlos Fernandez (both knee injuries). Martin Zubimendi (muscle) will undergo a late fitness test before kickoff.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro; Traore, Elustondo, Pacheco, Tierney; Merino, Turrientes, Mendez; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Pacheco, Galan, Aramburu Midfielders: Gonzalez de Zarate, Merino, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Zakharyan, Magunazelaia Forwards: Becker, Silva, Sadiq, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico will be without Vitolo, Nahuel Molina, and Pablo Barrios due to injuries, and Stefan Savic is doubtful for the game.

Gabriel Paulista is suspended after accumulating yellow cards. However, Axel Witsel and Jose Gimenez are available again after serving one-match bans and may join Mario Hermoso in the defense.

Atletico possible XI: Oblak; Llorente, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Saul; Correa, Griezmann.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 08/10/23 La Liga Atletico Madrid 2 - 1 Real Sociedad 03/08/23 Friendly Atletico Madrid 0 - 0 Real Sociedad 28/05/23 La Liga Atletico Madrid 2 - 1 Real Sociedad 03/09/22 La Liga Real Sociedad 1 - 1 Atletico Madrid 23/05/22 La Liga Real Sociedad 1 - 2 Atletico Madrid

