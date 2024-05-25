Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Real Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will take on Real Betis in their final La Liga fixture of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid have secured the league title already and will be looking to wrap up their domestic season on a winning note. They will be confident of getting a win ahead of the all-important Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund coming up this weekend. Real Betis are seventh in the standings and have secured a place in Europe next season but it will be difficult for them to halt the hosts' run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis kick-off time

Date: May 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports and La Liga TV in the UK. Live updates from the game can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

David Alaba is still working on his recovery from an ACL injury, and despite his best efforts, Aurelien Tchouameni will not be able to participate in the Champions League final.

Toni Kroos will play his final La Liga match for Real Madrid on Saturday before retiring from the sport.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Real Betis team news

As for the visiting team on Saturday, they would have had Aitor Ruibal back after serving a suspension for yellow card accumulation, but the defender is absent from the squad for unknown reasons.

Isco, who has experienced a career resurgence, will miss the chance to reunite with his former team due to a fibula fracture.

Marc Bartra and Cedric Bakambu are also sidelined, while Guido Rodriguez, German Pezzella, Chimy Avila, Abner Vinicius, Pablo Fornals, and William Carvalho have not recovered in time.

Real Betis possible XI: Bravo; Sabaly, Sokratis, Visus, Miranda; Roca, Cardoso; Ezzalzouli, Fekir, Perez; Jose

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, Bravo Defenders: Riad, Papastathopoulos, Miranda, Abner, Sabaly Midfielders: Cardoso, Altimira, Fekir, Sanchez, Diao Forwards: Ezzalzouli, Perez, Willian Jose

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Result 09/12/23 La Liga Real Betis 1 - 1 Real Madrid 06/03/23 La Liga Real Betis 0 - 0 Real Madrid 03/09/22 La Liga Real Madrid 2 - 1 Real Betis 21/05/22 La Liga Real Madrid 0 - 0 Real Betis 29/08/21 La Liga Real Betis 0 - 1 Real Madrid

