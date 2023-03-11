Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Espanyol on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Real Madrid will take on Espanyol in a La Liga encounter on Saturday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

▶ Watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol live on Viaplay today!

The hosts have won 15 of their last 17 games against Espanyol in La Liga (D2) – they are the opponent the Whites have beaten the most in the competition (106) and the team against whom they have scored the most goals (387).

However, Los Blancos have drawn their last two games in La Liga (1-1 vs Atletico de Madrid and 0-0 vs Real Betis) and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. The deficit with leaders Barcelona stands at nine points which they will be eager to reduce with a victory in front of their fans.

Meanwhile, Espanyol have won two of their last four away games in La Liga (L2), but they suffered a 2-1 loss in their last league outing against Real Valladolid which should make them cautious before facing the heavyweights. They are currently at the 13th spot on the table with 27 points from 24 matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, as well as how to stream live online.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Espanyol Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off: 1:00 pm GMT Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 2 and can be streamed via LaLiga TV and Viaplay UK.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Viaplay Sports 2 La Liga TV, Via Play UK

Check out GOAL's Football on UK TV guide Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba.

"Benzema could not train this week due to a blow in his ankle. He has started to exercise individually today," revealed Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid Possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Modric, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers Lunin, Lopez, Courtois. Defenders Rudiger, Nacho, Militao, Vallejo, Odriozola, Vasquez, Carvajal. Midfielders Ceballos, Valverde, Modric, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos. Forwards Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., Hazard, Alvaro, Diaz.

Espanyol squad and team news

Espanyol will miss Dani Gomez, Adria Pedrosa and Keidi Bare, whereas, Brian Olivan is a doubt. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

Espanyol possible XI: Pacheco; Gil, Montes, S Gomez, Pierre-Gabriel; Darder, Exposito; Puado, Suarez, Braithwaite; Joselu