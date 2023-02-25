Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Madrid will take on Atletico Madrid in a La Liga encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday
The hosts have lost just one of their last 13 games against Atletico de Madrid in La Liga (W6 D6), 1-0 on the road in May 2022, while the Rojiblancos have lost each of their last three visits to Real Madrid in La Liga without scoring.
Los Blancos head into this fixture on the back of a massive 5-2 win against Liverpool in the Champions with Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema stealing the show. The duo will want to once again be the livewire in the attacking third as the Frenchman is also chasing Robert Lewandowski in the Golden Boot race, with the Pole currently leading with 15 goals.
Meanwhile, Atletico have not lost since their 3-1 quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Apart from a 1-1 draw against Getafe, they have won three matches before heading into the derby.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Date:
February 25, 2023
Kick-off:
5:30 pm GMT
Venue:
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 1 and ITV 4. It can be streamed via LaLiga TV, ITVX and Viaplay UK.
Real Madrid squad & team news
Real Madrid will be without Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo & David Alaba. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.
While there is no return date for Mendy, Alaba is set to be out of action for a month whereas Rodrygo will be out for around 10 days.
Real Madrid Possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lunin, Lopez, Courtois.
Defenders
Rudiger, Nacho, Militao, Vallejo, Odriozola, Vasquez, Carvajal.
Midfielders
Ceballos, Valverde, Modric, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos.
Forwards
Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Hazard, Alvaro, Mariano, Benzema.
Atletico team news and squad
Atletico will miss midfield dynamo Rodrigo De Paul with a muscular problem. However, Stefan Savic is set to return from suspension and should replace Jose Maria Jimenez.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Oblak, Grbic.
Defenders
Gimenez, Hermoso, Reinildo, Reguilon, Molina, Doherty, Savic.
Midfielders
Kondogbia, Witsel, De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Niguez, Barrios, Lemar.
Forwards
Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Carrasco, Depay.