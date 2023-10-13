'For them, I will do everything I can' - Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior vows to continue fight against racism in Spain so that future generations suffer less

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has promised to continue his fight against racism in Spain, even though he knows he cannot eradicate the issue.

The Brazilian attacker has been the victim of racist attacks on many occasions during La Liga matches since joining the Spanish champions. The league submitted to a Barcelona court at least nine complaints about racial abuse directed at Vinicius over the course of the campaign.

After one particularly glaring incident against Valencia last season, Vinicius took to social media to express his anger, declaring that the Spanish top-flight "belongs to racists".

The 23-year-old's comments sparked arguments from La Liga president Javier Tebas, who told him: "Before criticising and insulting La Liga, you need to inform yourself properly Vinicius."

The Madrid star insists he will continue his fight against the issue in Spain, however, as he hopes to make things easier for the next generation.

"I personally know that I am not going to change history, that I am not going to make Spain a country without racists, nor the whole world," he told L'Equipe. "But I know that I can change some things. So that those who come in the next few years do not go through this, so that children can have peace of mind in the future. For them I will do everything I can."

Reflecting on the fallout from the Valencia game in May, he added: "It happened on many occasions, and in Valencia in a flagrant and important way. I felt a lot of sadness. If I am on the field it is to make people happy. And a group, which I know is a minority, can affect you to the point that you no longer think about playing.

"I learned a lot about racism. I know more every day. It's a really complex issue. I really hope that these episodes don't happen again. Not only with me, but with all the players, with everyone.... And especially with the children.

"They are not prepared for this kind of moments. Since I was 19 years old, I have been interested in the topic of racism. I understand a little bit more how I should react. I'm glad that things are changing. The laws will change and, in the stadiums, I think that will happen less and less thanks to that."