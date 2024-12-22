How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Recently crowned FIFA Intercontinental Cup champions, Real Madrid return to La Liga action as they are set to play host to Sevilla at the Bernabeu on Sunday.
Back in the domestic circuit, Carlo Ancelotti's men will aim to bounce back from a 3-3 league draw against Rayo Vallecano, while Sevilla responded to a 3-0 loss to Atletico Madrid with a 1-0 win against Celta Vigo last time out.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla will be available to watch live on Premier Sports and La Liga TV.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla kick-off time
La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 3:15 pm GMT on Sunday, December 22, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
Vinicius Junior will be suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards, with Brahim Diaz set to come in as the Brazilian's replacement in attack, while Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to feature at the back once again.
Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe would continue to feature at the tip after his return in the 3-0 Pachuca win on Wednesday following his recovery from a muscular problem.
Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde are minor doubts as the trio trained separately.
Sevilla team news
Sevilla boss Xavier Garcia Pimienta will be without Djibril Sow, Adria Pedrosa, Chidera Ejuke, Rafa Mir and Tanguy Nianzou through injury.
Isaac Romero is likely to partner Dodi Lukebakio in attack, with captain Jesus Navas featuring on the right side of the front three, while Manu Bueno should continue in the middle.