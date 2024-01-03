Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be looking to kick off 2024 with a victory when Carlo Ancelotti's side play host to Mallorca in a La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Los Blancos complimented a perfect record in Group C of the Champions League with a couple of league wins against Villarreal and Alaves towards the end of 2023.

While Madrid are aiming to pull ahead atop La Liga, Mallorca will be looking to extend a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions following a 3-2 win over Osasuna the last time out.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:15 pm GMT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Mallorca will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 6:15 pm GMT on January 3 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV4, Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through ITVX, Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Ancelotti continues to remain without the injured lot of Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy, but Eduardo Camavinga is in line to return from his setback.

Although Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr are both available, Ancelotti may exercise caution with the Brazilian. So Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo would start upfront.

As Nacho is suspended for the tie, Aurelien Tchouameni will be expected to partner Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the defense.

Meanwhile, midfielder Arda Guler could finally make his long-awaited debut off the bench.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Garcia; Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Bellingham; Brahim, Rodrygo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Mallorca team news

The visitors are without the injured duo of Martin Valjent and Vedat Muriqi, while Jaume Costa will serve a one-match suspension on account of accumulation of yellow cards.

Toni Lato is likely to return after missing the last two games with a knock, alongside former Real Madrid man Omar Mascarell who missed the Osasuna win through injury.

Mallorca possible XI: Rajkovic; Gonzalez, Nastasic, Raillo; Maffeo, S. Costa, Mascarell, Lato; Sanchez, Rodriguez; Larin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajkovic, Greif, Cuellar Defenders: Van der Heyden, Raillo, Copete, Nastasic, Cufre, Maffeo, Gonzalez Midfielders: S. Costa, Darder, Morlanes, Sanchez, Rodriguez Forwards: Ndiaye, Llabres, Larin, Prats

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Mallorca across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 5, 2023 Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid La Liga September 11, 2022 Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca La Liga March 14, 2022 Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid La Liga September 22, 2021 Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca La Liga June 24, 2020 Real Madrid 2-0 Mallorca La Liga

