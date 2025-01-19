How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Las Palmas La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Las Palmas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga title defence when they welcome Las Palmas to the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are on a three-match winning run at home in the league, while Los Amarillos aim to end Real's four-match unbeaten run in La Liga. Last Palmas last faced a 1-2 league loss to Getafe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Real Madrid and Las Palmas will be available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Las Palmas will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm GMT on Sunday, January 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric will miss the game due to their respective suspensions, and while Eduardo Camavinga is set to be sidelined for a few weeks with a hamstring injury, Fran Garcia would need a once-over ahead of kick-off.

With Thibaut Courtois in goal, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy will be expecting recalls to the XI.

David Alaba could mark his return from injury here, but Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are ruled out for the rest of the campaign due to knee issues of their own.

Las Palmas team news

While Daley Sinkgraven and Viti Rozada are ruled out through injuries, Marvin Park and Jose Campana remain doubts.

Adnan Januzaj will be pushing for a start, although Jaime Mata and Marc Cardona may continue on the bench from the onset, with Fabio Silva leading the line.

