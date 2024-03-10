Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid are set to host Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday looking to extend their lead at the top of La Liga standings table.

Carlo Ancelotti's men's last league result was a 2-2 draw against Valencia, after which Jude Bellingham was controversially sent off. Thereafter, Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Leipzig in a Champions League encounter in the mid-week.

On the other hand, Celta continue their battle against the drop and last weekend's 1-0 win over Almeria would have helped Rafael Benitez's side with a little space to breathe.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 2 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Although the club have decided to knock on the doors of the CAS over Bellingham's two-match domestic ban, the England international will miss the Celta tie as La Liga Appeal Committee decided that the red card will stand.

Apart from that, Ancelotti will continue without Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba due to ACL injuries, while changes are eminent owing to next week's European clash against Leipzig.

As a result, the likes of Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz would be offered starts, with Aurelien Tchouameni temporarily covering for Nacho at the back.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Diaz, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Celta Vigo team news

The visitors would have traveled without the likes of Renato Tapia, Joseph Aidoo, Miguel Rodriguez and Mihailo Ristic due to injuries, while Williot Swedberg and Carlos Dotor are doubtful to feature.

Iago Aspas is back from his ban to partner Jorgen Strand Larsen in attack, with Oscar Mingueza and Jonathan Bamba operating on the flanks.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Guaita; Manquillo, Starfelt, Nunez, Sanchez; Mingueza, Beltran, De la Torre, Bamba; Larsen, Aspas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Villar, Guaita Defenders: Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez, Sanchez, Mingueza, Manquillo, Vazquez Midfielders: Jailson, Beltran, Dotor, De la Torre, Sotelo, Swedberg Forwards: Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Bamba, Cervi, Perez, Allende

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 25, 2023 Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga April 22, 2023 Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo La Liga August 20, 2022 Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid La Liga April 2, 2022 Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga September 12, 2021 Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo La Liga

