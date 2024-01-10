Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Supercopa de Espana derby

How to watch the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are one step away from the final showdown of the Spanish Super Cup and Wednesday's semi-final tie has to produce a winner.

Since going down by 3-1 in the previous Madrid derby back in September, Carlo Ancelotti's men can make it 20 games without a loss in all competitions.

The two sides are also set to clash in the Copa del Rey round of 16 later this month, with Los Blancos beating Arandina 3-1 while Diego Simeone's side overcame Lugo by the same margin in the same competition.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm GMT Venue: Al-Awwal Stadium

The Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7 pm GMT on January 10 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Having missed the Arandina win with a muscle injury, Lucas Vazquez is not included in the squad for this cup game as well.

As it is, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba are already out on the long-term. However, the likes of Ferland Mendy and Toni Kroos are set to make their return to the XI.

Starting on the bench at the weekend, Vinicius Jr and Aurelien Tchouameni can also be part of the changes on Wednesday.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Atletico Madrid team news

With Reinildo Mandava on international duty with the Mozambique side at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Thomas Lemar sidelined with an Achilles injury, Pablo Barrios is a doubt on fitness grounds.

Among the key names likely to return to the 11, Mario Hermoso, Samuel Lino, Koke, Marcos Llorente and Rodrigo De Paul are all expected to start against Real.

Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata should lead Atleti's line of attack.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina; Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Llorente, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann, Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 24, 2023 Atletico Madrid 3-1 Real Madrid La Liga February 25, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga January 26, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 (3-1 AET) Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey September 18, 2022 Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga May 8, 2022 Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid La Liga

