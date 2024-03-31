This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Anselm Noronha

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already assured of a spot in Europe next season, Real Madrid will be looking to extend their lead atop La Liga standings when they welcome Athletic Club to the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos eye their third straight league win following Celta Vigo and Osasuna where Real scored four goals each.

Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde's men also come into the tie after back-to-back 2-0 wins against Las Palmas and Alaves as Euskaldunak aim for a top-four finish this term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 31, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm GMT
Venue:Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Sunday, March 31, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

In the UK, La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, whereas Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are out with knee injuries.

Eder Militao has recovered from an ACL injury but may start on the bench. Eduardo Camavinga remains a doubt after suffering a knock to his ankle while on international duty with France.

At the same time, Dani Ceballos has recovered from a calf issue.

Brahim Diaz could slot in for Vinicius, alongside Rodrygo in attack, while Nacho can feature at the back.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Brahim, Rodrygo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kepa, Lunin
Defenders:Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
Midfielders:Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
Forwards:Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Athletic Club team news

While Yuri Berchiche is certain to miss out due to a hamstring problem, the trio of Aitor Paredes, Ander Herrera and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta are doubts for the game.

Recent Spain debutant Dani Vivian will likely feature at the back, with Dani Garcia in the middle and Gorka Guruzeta upfront.

Oihan Sancet could be promoted to the playing XI.

Athletic Club possible XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Lekue; Benat, D. Garcia; I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Simon, Agirrezabala
Defenders:Vivian, Paredes, Alvarez, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos
Midfielders:Vesga, De Galarreta, Prados, Herrera, D. Garcia, Jauregizar, Sancet, Gomez
Forwards:Berenguer, Ares, I. Williams, Muniain, N. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Athletic Club across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 12, 2023Athletic Club 0-2 Real MadridLa Liga
June 4, 2023Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic ClubLa Liga
January 22, 2023Athletic Club 0-2 Real MadridLa Liga
February 3, 2022Athletic Club 1-0 Real MadridCopa del Rey
January 16, 2022Athletic Club 0-2 Real MadridSpanish Super Cup

