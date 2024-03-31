Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already assured of a spot in Europe next season, Real Madrid will be looking to extend their lead atop La Liga standings when they welcome Athletic Club to the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos eye their third straight league win following Celta Vigo and Osasuna where Real scored four goals each.

Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde's men also come into the tie after back-to-back 2-0 wins against Las Palmas and Alaves as Euskaldunak aim for a top-four finish this term.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Sunday, March 31, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, whereas Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are out with knee injuries.

Eder Militao has recovered from an ACL injury but may start on the bench. Eduardo Camavinga remains a doubt after suffering a knock to his ankle while on international duty with France.

At the same time, Dani Ceballos has recovered from a calf issue.

Brahim Diaz could slot in for Vinicius, alongside Rodrygo in attack, while Nacho can feature at the back.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Brahim, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Athletic Club team news

While Yuri Berchiche is certain to miss out due to a hamstring problem, the trio of Aitor Paredes, Ander Herrera and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta are doubts for the game.

Recent Spain debutant Dani Vivian will likely feature at the back, with Dani Garcia in the middle and Gorka Guruzeta upfront.

Oihan Sancet could be promoted to the playing XI.

Athletic Club possible XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Lekue; Benat, D. Garcia; I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Agirrezabala Defenders: Vivian, Paredes, Alvarez, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos Midfielders: Vesga, De Galarreta, Prados, Herrera, D. Garcia, Jauregizar, Sancet, Gomez Forwards: Berenguer, Ares, I. Williams, Muniain, N. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Athletic Club across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 12, 2023 Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid La Liga June 4, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Club La Liga January 22, 2023 Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid La Liga February 3, 2022 Athletic Club 1-0 Real Madrid Copa del Rey January 16, 2022 Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup

