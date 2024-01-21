Real Madrid vs Almeria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Almeria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After suffering a Copa del Rey round of 16 exit last Thursday, Real Madrid will be looking to move back atop the La Liga standings table when they face a relegation-threatened Almeria side on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid came on top as Los Blancos crashed out of Copa del Rey, and it was only days after Carlo Ancelotti's men pipped Barcelona to the Spanish Super Cup title.

On the other hand, bottom-placed Almeria will be looking to snap a 10-game winless run in all competitions. The Rojiblancos' last result was a goalless league draw against current leaders Girona.

Real Madrid vs Almeria kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm GMT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Almeria will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm GMT on Sunday, January 21, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Almeria online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream live through Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Continuing without long-term absentees Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba, Ancelotti will be glad to welcome Lucas Vazquez back from a hamstring injury.

Kepa Arrizabalaga should reclaim his spot in between the sticks from Andriy Lunin, while Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni are also likely to return to the XI.

The front two of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr from the most recent Atleti loss could be the same here.

Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Almeria team news

Almeria manager Gaizka Garitano will be missing a number of players for different reasons.

Arnau Puigmal and Ibrahima Kone are out injured, Leo Baptistao is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, while Iddrisu Baba (Ghana), Marciano Sanca and Houboulang Mendes (both Guinea-Bissau) are on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite making it to the bench following his return from a long-term injury setback, Luis Suarez is not likely to start ahead of Largie Ramazani upfront.

Almeria possible XI: Maximiano; Pubill, Montes, Chumi, Akieme; Arribas, Robertone, Gonzalez, Lopy, Embarba; Ramazani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maximiano, Martinez, Marino Defenders: Montes, Gonzalez, Kaiky, Chumi, Akieme, Centellas, Pozo, Pubill Midfielders: Lopy, Robertone, Melero, Arribas, Ramazani, Lazaro, Embarba Forwards: Suarez, Milonanovic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Almeria across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 19, 2023 Almeria 1-3 Real Madrid La Liga April 29, 2023 Real Madrid 4-2 Almeria La Liga August 14, 2022 Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga April 29, 2015 Real Madrid 3-0 Almeria La Liga December 12, 2014 Almeria 1-4 Real Madrid La Liga

