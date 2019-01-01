‘Real Madrid should loan Bale out’ – Transfer fee will be a ‘problem’, says former Blancos president

Ramon Calderon admits that the Wales international needs to leave the Spanish capital, while he wants expectations to be realistic around Eden Hazard

granting Gareth Bale a loan move this summer would be “the best thing for everyone”, says former Blancos president Ramon Calderon.

A move away from the Santiago Bernabeu has been mooted for the international.

Having slipped down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane, the 29-year-old is expected to leave the Spanish capital in search of regular game time and trust from a different manager.

A return to the Premier League is considered to be the most likely outcome, with a loan spell at former club Tottenham having already been speculated on.

Calderon believes such an agreement could be beneficial to all concerned, with Real likely to find it difficult finding a buyer willing to commit to a sizeable transfer fee and a lucrative contract.

He told Sky Sports of Bale: "His situation here is very difficult.

"It is clear Zidane has discarded him in his mind. He showed that last season by not having him in the starting line-up. It is very disappointing for a player like him.

"Also the problem is the transfer fee. Real Madrid want to get a lot of money for him but I find that difficult.

"Maybe the best thing for everyone would be a loan. The player could recover his confidence on the field and Real Madrid could see his value rise.

"He wasn't successful here for many reasons - injuries, also the handicap of the money. When he came we paid more than we did for Cristiano [Ronaldo].

"People thought he should be better than Cristiano but that is very difficult."

The challenge of countering the loss of Ronaldo has been passed from Bale to Eden Hazard, with the Belgium international forward having completed a €100 million (£88m/$112m) move to Madrid.

Much is expected of the former star, but Calderon has warned that it will be impossible for him to fill the void created by the departure of a five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the summer of 2018.

He added: "[Hazard’s] a fantastic player but Cristiano is unique. I've never seen or found a player like him," said Calderon.

"Hazard is very talented and skilful, he's proven that in the strongest championship in the world, which is the Premier League.

"He can play on both flanks, is a good dribbler with excellent passing. He can play in many positions - attacking midfielder, winger, even a false nine - so it is a fantastic opportunity."