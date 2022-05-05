'A f*cking joke!' - Real Madrid players react to dramatic Champions League semi-final comeback against Man City

Toni Kroos affectionately called Real Madrid a "f*cking joke" in reaction to their Champions League semi-final second leg triumph on Wednesday against Manchester City, which required two stoppage time goals and an extra time finish.

The Blancos came from behind to earn a 6-5 aggregate win, with Kroos watching from the touchline as they completed their turnaround after he had been substituted.

Players were in high spirits as their improbable knockout run featuring three comebacks was extended to the final in Paris against Liverpool.

Real Madrid players react to semi-final result

"This team is a f*cking joke," wrote Kroos in an explicit Instagram post.

Others, including Karim Benzema, chimed in too.

A night full of emotions... Very proud of this 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 and the 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘀 ¡ Hasta el final ! GRACIAS 🤍 𝗦𝗲𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 ! 🇫🇷🔥 #Nueve #HalaMadrid #UCL #aporla14 #Alhamdulilah 🤲🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/68CNRITjwh — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) May 4, 2022

