Real Madrid make Pochettino their top managerial target after Zidane exit

The Blancos find themselves in the market for a new coach, with an Argentine tactician currently at PSG now in their sights

Real Madrid have made Mauricio Pochettino their top managerial target after seeing Zinedine Zidane walk away from the final 12 months of his contract, Goal Spain has learned.

As revealed by Goal on May 6, the Blancos were fearing that Zidane would be quitting at the end of the season having grown tired of having to deal with events outside of his control.

And with Zidane having now officially stepped aside, those in the Spanish capital are attempting identify a replacement that is capable of delivering success for the club.

Who is being lined up?

It is understood that Massimiliano Allegri was initially the preferred choice of the Blancos board when Zidane's intention to depart first materialised.

Juventus have, however, moved quickly to beat their European rivals to a proven winner, with the Bianconeri preparing to welcome a familiar face back to Turin.

With that in mind, attention in Madrid has shifted to Pochettino.

Other options are being mooted, such as Antonio Conte and Raul, but an Argentine tactician currently working at Paris Saint-Germain now tops Real's wanted list.

Pochettino has made no secret of the fact that a spell at Santiago Bernabeu would be a dream for him, with the South American having to refute claims of having a Madrid exit clause in his contract when taking the reins at Parc des Princes.

Can Pochettino be secured?

While there is desire on both sides to put a deal in place, with Pochettino aware that managing Madrid would be a golden opportunity, reaching an agreement with PSG will not be easy.

The Argentine is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2022 and compensation would be required to free him from that.

Talks are planned between representatives of Real and their French counterparts, with the latter holding the upper hand in any discussions.

The Blancos will also be aware that they are not Pochettino's only suitors.

Goal can confirm that the 49-year-old is also a target for Premier League side Tottenham, 18 months after they parted with his services and appointed Jose Mourinho.

