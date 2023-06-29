Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos keen to return to La Liga with former club Sevilla following PSG exit

Sergio Ramos wants to return to Spain after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of June.

Ramos could return to Sevilla

PSG contract expires end of June

Left Sevilla in 2005 for Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos, who joined PSG on a free transfer in 2021, is all set to part ways with the Ligue 1 champions once his existing contract ends at the end of this month. He will be a free agent once his deal expires and, according to Cadena SER, the veteran defender wants to return to his former club Sevilla in Spain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Spanish international graduated from Sevilla's youth system and spent two seasons at the club as a senior professional before heading to Real Madrid. Ramos spent 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning 22 titles, before heading to Paris in 2021.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 37-year-old defender's return to his boyhood club may not bode well considering his relationship with supporters deteriorated during his time at Real Madrid. Sevilla also already have five central defenders in their ranks, meaning an aging centre-back is unlikely to be top priority this summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The Real Madrid legend was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League earlier this month and it remains to be seen if he receives a formal offer from any club from the Middle East.