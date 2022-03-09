Watch: Real Madrid hero Benzema becomes oldest player to score Champions League hat-trick

Real Madrid hero Karim Benzema has become the oldest player to ever score a Champions League hat-trick, doing so in the 3-2 aggregate last-16 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old pounced on a Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake in the 61st minute before scoring a deflected shot in the 76th minute and putting his team ahead with a first-time strike in the 78th minute.

With his effort, the Blancos are on to the Champions League quarter-final for fifth time in seven years.

Benzema's record

With his hat-trick, Benzema brought his total to 67 Champions League goals for Real Madrid, one ahead of Raul (66) and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (105) in the competition’s history.

In addition to being the oldest-ever scorer in the Champions League era, he became the oldest in a European Cup match since Ferenc Puskas in September 1965 for Real Madrid against Feyenoord when he was 38 years and 173 days.

34 - At the age of 34 years and 80 days, Karim Benzema has become the oldest player to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick, taking the mantle from Olivier Giroud. There were just 106 seconds between the Frenchman's second and third goals this evening. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/XPcdhIAuAi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2022

Watch Benzema's winner vs PSG