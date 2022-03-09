Watch: PSG keeper Donnarumma makes wonder save before howler gifts Real Madrid in Champions League clash
By Seth Vertelney
Getty
PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a world-class save against Real Madrid in the first half of Wednesday's Champions League tie, but then saw his fortunes reversed when he gifted them a goal in the second half.
Karim Benzema's curling effort in the first half was brilliantly tipped wide by the Italy international to keep the last-16 second leg level.
However, after Kylian Mbappe had scored for PSG, Madrid did equalise through Benzema after the France star blocked Donnarumma's clearance and finished after Vinicius Jr. found him in the box.
