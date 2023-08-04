Real Madrid to ditch Kylian Mbappe? Spanish giants will challenge Chelsea to signing alternative striker amid uncertainty about PSG star

Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 2022-23Getty
Real Madrid are set to battle Chelsea for the signature of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if they cannot sign Kylian Mbappe.

  • Unclear whether Mbappe will leave PSG
  • Signed Joselu this window
  • Vlahovic wants Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Carlo Ancelotti is still in the market for a forward in case Kylian Mbappe doesn't come to Madrid this summer. The signing of Joselu somewhat softened the blow of losing talisman Karim Benzema, but the higher-ups at the Santiago Bernabeu are prepared to target Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Cadena SER.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move would certainly suit Vlahovic as Juventus continue to be linked with acquiring Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea. The two are a similar profile and the Serbia international, who wants European football after Juventus were banned from this season's continental competition, could do well in the white of Madrid.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Dusan Vlahovic Juventus Real Madrid Preseason 2023 2024Getty ImagesKarim Benzema Al-Ittihad 2023GettyRomelu Lukaku Inter 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR VLAHOVIC? The striker's future may well lie at Juventus but, should the relevant dominoes fall in place, he could be lining up for Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

