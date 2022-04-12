Real Madrid crush Chelsea dreams in epic Champions League quarter-final as Benzema scores extra time goal
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Real Madrid crushed Chelsea's Champions League dreams on Tuesday as Karim Benzema ensured a wild quarter-final comeback by the Blues would be for naught with his extra time winner.
Benzema secured a 5-4 aggregate victory in the 96th minute, using his head to beat Edouard Mendy for the fourth time across two legs.
Chelsea had overturned the 3-1 deficit they faced entering the game to take a 4-3 lead only to see Real Madrid break their hearts late on.
Editors' Picks
- The best goalkeeper in the world? Why Courtois is as important to Real Madrid as Benzema
- In-form De Bruyne stepping up to lead Man City’s fight against ‘same stuff’ Champions League failures
- Villarreal star Torres ready to join one of Europe’s elite clubs after silencing Lewandowski
- Maurits Kjaergaard: The Kaka-inspired teenager shining at Salzburg
More to come...