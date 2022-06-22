'Real Madrid want to kill the Champions League, then they celebrate winning it for days!' - PSG chief Al-Khelaifi takes aim at Spanish giants

The Ligue 1 champions' president has also taken a swipe at Liga supremo Javier Tebas as the war of words rumbles on

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has launched an extraordinary attack on Real Madrid, accusing them of winning the Champions League mere months after "they wanted to kill it".

Madrid earned their 14th European Cup title in 2022, beating Liverpool in the final in Paris - having also been at the forefront of the failed European Super League breakaway.

PSG stayed away from the doomed ESL plans, and have long targeted Champions League glory only for their star-studded squad to consistently fail to deliver.

What has Al-Khelaifi said about Real Madrid?

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Al-Khelaifi said a closed shop European competition such as the Super League would be a disaster for football, and the ability of teams from outside the self-appointed elite to reach the latter stages of the Champions League was key.

He said: "I respect the big clubs. Real Madrid deserved the Champions League: they celebrated it for days and then they want to kill it.

"I like to see Ajax in the semi-finals, Tottenham in the final. I remember with emotion PSG's first outings in Europe, in Salzburg with the bare-chested fans freezing.

"It is the soul of football. It is unfair to deny it with a closed league. We will not let that happen."

'Tebas who?'

Al-Khelaifi also took aim at Spanish league boss Tebas, who has been a long-standing critic of PSG and their Qatar-based wealth, which has allowed them to make huge money signings - like Neymar and Lionel Messi - and dominate Ligue 1.

Tebas recently fumed at PSG renewing Kylian Mbappe's contract when he was on the verge of joining Madrid, calling it an "insult to football", before he publicly denounced both Paris and Manchester City for their perceived flouting of financial fair play rules.

Al-Khelaifi has now hit back, saying: "Tebas who? I do not give lessons to anyone or interfere with other clubs or leagues.

"It is rude to pretend to tell others what to do. I do not accept lessons from those who see the champions as a threat to their league. I have a project to build, respecting everyone."

