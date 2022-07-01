Real Madrid release eye-catching lavender 2022-23 away shirt

Real Madrid are top contenders for the best away shirt for the 2022-23 season with a colourful purple adidas design

Real Madrid will be sporting a fresh new shade of lavender for their 2022-23 away kit. We have previously seen the club use purple for their second kit, but next season's shirt comes in a lighter shade with a slick pattern.

The eye-catching graphic, which runs at the front and the back of the shirt, pays homage to the diagonal stripe which features on the club badge. Black sleeve cuffs and collar, along with an embroidered club badge and famous adidas logo, set off nicely against the purple colourway.

The club has a rich history of style on the pitch, with legends from Alfredo De Stefano to Zinedine Zidane gracing the turf. That same style is transferred onto what is a brilliant away shirt for the 2022-23 season.

Real Madrid 2022-23 away kit price & how to buy

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

The Real Madrid 2022-23 away kit is available to buy right now from adidas and the Real Madrid store. Here's a look at all the items available:

