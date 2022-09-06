RB Salzburg vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

AC Milan are fresh from the Milan derby win but now turn their focus to opening their 2022-23 Champions League with a clash against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, on Tuesday. A group stage exit in the last season's competition will surely be on Stefano Pioli's mind, but his troops have made steady progress to their Serie A title defence despite the early draws against Atalanta and Sassuolo.
Clinching the Derby della Madonnina 3-2 against city rivals Inter is always a huge deal of a motivation factor and Rafael Leao is in fine form, having scored a double in the derby win, while Olivier Giroud was also on the scoresheet.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
RB Salzburg vs AC Milan date & kick-off time
Game:
RB Salzburg vs AC Milan
Date:
September 6, 2022
Kick-off:
8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 7)
Venue:
Red Bull Arena, Salzburg
How to watch RB Salzburg vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
BT Sport 6 is showing the game between RB Salzburg and AC Milan in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights with streaming services on SonyLIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
CBS Sports
UK
India
NA
SonyLIV
RB Salzburg squad & team news
Benjamin Sesko may still have to battle for a place in the XI against Noah Okafor and Fernando, but would surely have a place from the bench.
A similar line-up to the one in the 2-0 win over WSG Tirol on Saturday may be expected.
Defender Strahinja Pavlovic may for the most earn a spot among the substitutes after completing his summer move from Monaco.
RB Salzburg possible XI: Kohn; Dedic, Solet, Wober, Ulmer; Capaldo, Seiwald, Kjaergaard; Kameri; Fernando, Okafor
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Mantl, Kohn, Walke, Stejskal
Defenders
Van Der Brempt, Okoh, Piatkowski, Baidoo, Ulmer, Solet, Pavlovic, Wober, Dedic, Bernardo
Midfielders
Capaldo, Kameri, Bernede, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Diambou, Sucic, Diarra, Gourna-Douath, Omoregie, Tijani
Forwards
Adamu, Fernando, Koita, Simic, Sesko, Okafor
AC Milan squad and team news
Don't expect Pioli to experiment much from the team that came on top in the derby over the weekend.
While Ante Rebic is likely to return following his niggle against Sassuolo, Alessandro Florenzi is ruled out for the tie. Giroud should lead the line of attack, with Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemaekers providing options from the bench.
AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Maignan, Mirante, Tatarusanu
Defenders
Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Tomori
Midfielders
Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Vranckx
Forwards
De Ketelaere, Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Origi, Rebic