Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming to stretch their lead atop the La Liga standings table, Real Madrid travel to Estadio de Vallecas to take on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos can make it three straight wins in all competitions after beating RB Leipzig 1-0 in the mid-week Champions League fixture, while the hosts are winless in their last six competitive games following last weekend's 2-1 loss at Mallorca.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm GMT Venue: Estadio de Vallecas

The La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 1 pm GMT on Sunday, February 18, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 2 and LaLigaTV in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano team news

Pep Chavarria and Diego Mendez would need late fitness checks ahead of kick-off, with Rayo boss Inigo Perez likely to persist with the same line-up from the Mallorca loss.

Meanwhile, the likes of Raul de Tomas, Oscar Trejo and Unai Lopez will be pushing for starts.

Rayo Vallecano possible XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Espino; Valentin, Ciss; Palazon, Perez, Garcia; Camello

Position

Players Goalkeepers: Dimitrievski, Cardenas Defenders: Lejeune, Mumin, Hernandez, Pascual, Espino, Chavarria, Balliu, Ratiu Midfielders: Crespo, Valentin, Perez, Lopez, Ciss, Nteka, Pozo, Garcia, De Frutos Forwards: De Tomas, Camello, Falcao, Trejo, Bebe, Palazon

Real Madrid team news

The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are sidelined through injuries, while Ferland Mendy is suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards.

With Brahim Diaz emerging as a doubt due to a knock he picked up in the Leipzig game, Joselu could get a start in a deeper role in attack.

Luka Modric may be used as an option from the bench as Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga are set to feature in the middle, with Aurelien Tchouameni stationed at the back.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Nacho, Garcia; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Joselu; Rodrygo, Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Nacho, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 5, 2023 Real Madrid 0-0 Rayo Vallecano La Liga May 24, 2023 Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano La Liga November 7, 2022 Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid La Liga February 26, 2022 Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga November 6, 2021 Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano La Liga

