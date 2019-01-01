Rashford: Solskjaer has qualities that Mourinho didn’t

The Red Devils striker believes the current man in charge at Old Trafford is well placed to be a success because he understands the life of a player

Marcus Rashford considers Jose Mourinho to be a “top manager”, but admits current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer boasts qualities that the Portuguese did not.

The Red Devils opted to make another change in the dugout in December 2018.

Former and coach Mourinho was relieved of his duties, with the baton passed to 1999 Treble winner Solskjaer.

He made an immediate impact, but is now in the process of rebuilding again after seeing a honeymoon period at Old Trafford come to an end.

Rashford believes the United legend can be a success because he, unlike his predecessor, knows what it is like to be a player and the demands associated with such a standing at United.

The international told BBC Sport on the differences between Solskjaer and Mourinho: “He’s very different but that’s expected because he’s played.

“Off the pitch, he understands the players a bit more.”

Rashford added on Mourinho: “I don’t think it was a problem for him because he’s obviously a top manager and he has his way of reading people but for me, when a manager has played they have lived the lifestyle and might be a bit more understanding.”

Solskjaer has seen his United side stumble out of the blocks in 2019-20, with five points collected from four games.

There is, however, belief in the Red Devils squad that long-term success can be achieved.

Rashford added: “Everyone’s confident in the manager, for one, and we may not be doing what he’s telling us to perfection yet but the initial response to his tactics, his training has been phenomenal.

“For me, his plan, it’s not just a plan for just this season or just the next game, it’s a plan for years.”

In order for Solskjaer to complete that project, patience is going to have to be shown.

United are onto their fourth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson headed into retirement back in 2013.

Rashford admits stability is required in order to take the club back to the top, with the hope being that Solskjaer will be given the time he needs to get things right.

A product of a famed academy system said: “I think he needs to be backed in the position that we’re in now.

“We don’t need this rotation of managers because you never settle.”

United will be back in domestic action after the international break on Saturday when they play host to Leicester.