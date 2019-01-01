Rashford is special and Man Utd forward can be as good as Mbappe – Neville

The Red Devils forward continues to shine in a central striking role and is being backed to become as productive as a World Cup winner at PSG

forward Marcus Rashford is “a special, special player”, says Phil Neville, with the international capable of being mentioned “in the same breath as Kylian Mbappe”.

In a matter of weeks, the 21-year-old has gone from seeing his future at Old Trafford called into question to becoming a talismanic presence in the Red Devils side.

That reversal in fortune has coincided with a managerial change, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer displaying the faith in Rashford that predecessor Jose Mourinho lacked.

Under the Portuguese, a highly-rated talent was either shifted out to the flanks or left on the bench, while the man currently at the helm has used him as a central striker.

Rashford has thrived in that role, with a dramatic stoppage-time time penalty in a Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain representing his latest telling contribution, and Neville believes he can go on to become a superstar of the game.

The former United defender told talkSPORT in the wake of a European fixture which saw two of the most exciting young talents in world football gracing the same stage: “There were two special youngsters on the pitch in Mbappe and Rashford.

“I said this around eight months ago, but I firmly believe Rashford has the ability to be held in the same breath as Mbappe – he’s that good.

“Marcus is a special, special player. He is world class. He’s playing with an arrogance and a swagger.

“England and Manchester United are very lucky to have someone like that who purposes the kind of bravery, courage and speed to be a top-level player.”

Rashford has netted seven times in 16 appearances since Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford, with his performances justifying past claims that his best would be produced when used in a favoured striking berth.

Neville added: “He’s just getting better and better, the sky is the limit for him.

“What he went through with Jose Mourinho, in terms of the changing of positions and discipline, has actually helped him so much in the long run.

“He’s really seeing the benefits of it now, quite evidently that has taught him how to deal with negative situations and kick on. He’s a special player.”