Rashford included in GCSE media studies course due to Man Utd star's political activism on social media

Pupils will be studying Marcus Rashford's use of social media as an activism tool as part of their GCSE media studies this year.

The England international has used his social media accounts to fight food poverty by raising money for charity and persuading the UK government to continue free school meals for children.

Rashford, 23, has used his online presence to tackle homelessness, start a book club and speak out against racist abuse he and other footballers have received in recent years, too.

What has been said?

Students will learn about the attacker's use of social media for such causes as the exam board looks to modernise and diversify its curriculum.

"This new addition to the course is part of our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion. We are also establishing an equality, diversity and inclusion expert group to consider representation in the curriculum and assessment - and to ensure that decisions are informed by people who represent the full diversity of society," a statement on the Assessment and Qualifications Alliance's (AQA) website read.

"Marcus Rashford has successfully used social media to promote his campaigns on food poverty, homelessness and books for children, and influenced government policy on food vouchers during the school holidays. He was also commended for his comments and response to the racist abuse he himself and other Black England footballers received, after the Euro 2020 finals this summer.

"Last year he encouraged numerous individuals and commercial companies to participate in fundraising and direct action to help people in need, receiving an MBE for services to vulnerable children in the UK during the height of the pandemic. He also became the youngest person to top The Sunday Times Giving List after he helped to raise £20m for the food charity FareShare."

The head of AQA’s creative arts curriculum, Sandra Allan, said: "Marcus Rashford is one of the most influential and inspirational young people in the UK, so students can learn a huge amount from how he uses social media to make a real impact. It’s not just an opportunity for them to learn about social media – it’s also a great way to learn about important social and race issues as part of our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in the curriculum.

"Media studies is a contemporary and interactive subject which encourages students to develop their creative, analytical, research and communication skills, through exploring a range of media forms and perspectives. There has never been a better time to become a media studies student."

Why is Rashford so active on social media?

Rashford, who was given an MBE last year for his charity work, has said he will continue to promote good causes and his fight against food poverty in England.

Writing in The Spectator this month he opened up about the motivation behind his activism, saying: "I’d be doing that community and my family a disservice if I did not use my platform to speak on behalf of the millions whose voices are not being heard."

He added: "What interests me is working together to find sustainable solutions. The long-term effects of a global pandemic will not be resolved with short-term relief packages. So it’s time for us all to unite with the passion we saw during the Euros and make sure every child in this country is given a fair chance, and that child hunger is eradicated."

