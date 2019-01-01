Rapinoe, Bronze and Hegerberg lead nominees for 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or

The 20-name list was revealed by France Football on Monday, including a whole host of the USA's World Cup winners and Lyon's treble-winners

Megan Rapinoe and Lucy Bronze lead the nominees for the 2019 Women’s Ballon d’Or, with the full 20-name list having been revealed by Football.

The pair fought it out as two of the three finalists for FIFA’s The Best Women’s Player award in September, alongisde Alex Morgan, with Rapinoe claiming the trophy after grabbing all the headlines at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Bronze collected the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year accolade a month earlier , with her and the American now seen as front-runners for the Ballon d’Or, which will be awarded for just the second time on December 2 in Paris.

Ada Hegerberg won the inaugural edition last year and is on the list of nominees again, but her treble-winning achievements for have been overlooked so far this year when it has come to individual awards, with her having not competed at the World Cup.

Article continues below

’s Pernille Harder, top-scorer in the UEFA Women’s last season and the 2018 UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, is another absentee from this summer’s tournament who is on the list, her achievements in winning the German league and cup recognised despite ’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Full list of nominees:

Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars/ )

Ellen White (Man City/ )

Nilla Fischer (Linkopings/ )

Amandine Henry (Lyon/France)

Lucy Bronze (Lyon/England)

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon/France)

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg/Denmark)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon/ )

Vivianne Miedema ( / )

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/USA)

Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit/USA)

Lieke Martens ( /Netherlands)

Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/USA)

Wendie Renard (Lyon/France)

Sari van Veenendaal ( /Netherlands)

Kosovare Asllani (CD Tacon/Sweden)

Sofia Jakobsson (CD Tacon/Sweden)

Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns/USA)

Ada Hegberg (Lyon/Norway)

Marta (Orlando Pride/ )

More to follow…