Rapid Wien vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Rapid Wien and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rapid Wien will take on AC Milan in a pre-season friendly at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts have already played three friendlies ahead of the new season but it will be the Serie A side's first foray into their pre-season preparations on the field.

Milan managed to secure victory in only one of their last seven Serie A matches and also endured heartbreaking defeats in the Europa League and Coppa Italia. They will be looking to do much better in the upcoming season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rapid Wien vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date:July 20, 2024
Kick-off time:4.30 pm BST
Venue:Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off 4.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Rapid Wien vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 2Watch here
Premier PlayerWatch here

The match and its highlights will be shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rapid Wien team news

The hosts have concerns with five players nursing injuries: Thierry Gale, Ismael Seydi, and Bernhard Zimmermann are dealing with serious knee issues, while defensive pair Benjamin Bockle and Jakob Scholler are also sidelined.

Rapid Wien predicted XI: Gartler; Oswald, Raux-Yao, Hofmann, Auer; Sattlberger, Grgic; Jansson, Sangare, Schaub; Burgstaller

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gartler, Hedl
Defenders:Raux-Yao, Hofmann, Auer, Vincze, Cvetković, Bolla
Midfielders:Kerschbaum, Grgić, Sangare, Seidl, Schaub, Kaygın, Oswald, Sattlberger
Forwards:Beljo, Burgstaller, Lang, Jansson, Bischof, Živković, Druijf

AC Milan team news

For his debut unofficial game in charge of Milan, Paulo Fonseca will be missing several key players who participated in Euro 2024 and the Copa America, including Rafael Leao, Mike Maignan, Tijjani Reijnders, Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Noah Okafor, Luka Jovic, and Theo Hernandez.

Milan predicted XI: Sportiello; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Florenzi; Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek; Chukwueze, Maldini, Romero; Nasti

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sportiello, Nava
Defenders:Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Thiaw, Terracciano, Florenzi, Gabbia, Jiménez, Simić
Midfielders:Bennacer, Adli, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega
Forwards:Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever match between these two teams.

Useful links

