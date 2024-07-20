Rapid Wien vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Rapid Wien will take on AC Milan in a pre-season friendly at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
The hosts have already played three friendlies ahead of the new season but it will be the Serie A side's first foray into their pre-season preparations on the field.
Milan managed to secure victory in only one of their last seven Serie A matches and also endured heartbreaking defeats in the Europa League and Coppa Italia. They will be looking to do much better in the upcoming season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Rapid Wien vs AC Milan kick-off time
|Date:
|July 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4.30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Allianz Stadium
The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off 4.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Rapid Wien vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Rapid Wien team news
The hosts have concerns with five players nursing injuries: Thierry Gale, Ismael Seydi, and Bernhard Zimmermann are dealing with serious knee issues, while defensive pair Benjamin Bockle and Jakob Scholler are also sidelined.
Rapid Wien predicted XI: Gartler; Oswald, Raux-Yao, Hofmann, Auer; Sattlberger, Grgic; Jansson, Sangare, Schaub; Burgstaller
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gartler, Hedl
|Defenders:
|Raux-Yao, Hofmann, Auer, Vincze, Cvetković, Bolla
|Midfielders:
|Kerschbaum, Grgić, Sangare, Seidl, Schaub, Kaygın, Oswald, Sattlberger
|Forwards:
|Beljo, Burgstaller, Lang, Jansson, Bischof, Živković, Druijf
AC Milan team news
For his debut unofficial game in charge of Milan, Paulo Fonseca will be missing several key players who participated in Euro 2024 and the Copa America, including Rafael Leao, Mike Maignan, Tijjani Reijnders, Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Noah Okafor, Luka Jovic, and Theo Hernandez.
Milan predicted XI: Sportiello; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Florenzi; Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek; Chukwueze, Maldini, Romero; Nasti
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sportiello, Nava
|Defenders:
|Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Thiaw, Terracciano, Florenzi, Gabbia, Jiménez, Simić
|Midfielders:
|Bennacer, Adli, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega
|Forwards:
|Chukwueze
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever match between these two teams.