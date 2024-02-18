How to watch the Scottish Women's Premier League match between Rangers Women and Celtic Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Scottish Women's Premier League Old Firm derby takes place on Sunday afternoon, as Rangers and Celtic go head-to-head in a huge top-of-the-table clash at the Ibrox Stadium.

The Gers were held to a goalless draw in their most recent league match at Petershill Park. Brian Graham's side dealt with the pressure from the league leaders well and ultimately came away with a well-earned draw.

The second-placed Celts, meanwhile, recorded an important win in the capital, as a Tash Flint double and a Caitlin Hayes header saw them ease past Hibernian 3-1 to move within four points of Rangers, keeping them securely in the title race.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers Women vs Celtic Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:10 pm GMT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish SWPL encounter between Rangers and Celtic will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3:10 pm GMT on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Rangers Women vs Celtic Women online - TV channels & live streams

The Rangers Women v Celtic Ladies match will be shown live on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

How to watch with a VPN

Team news & squads

Rangers Women team news

Rangers have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the big game, meaning the club's second top-scorer Kirsty Howat will be their only notable absence.

Veteran striker Jane Ross has been in fine goalscoring form since returning from a lengthy knee injury this season, and she has marked her comeback to the international stage with a place in the Scotland squad for the upcoming Pinatar Cup. She will be keen to continue her goalscoring exploits in Sunday’s Old Firm clash.

Rangers Women predicted XI: Fife; Hill, Middag, Docherty; McAuley, Cornet, McLoughlin, Arnot; Rowe; Ross, Ewens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Esson, Fife, Inman, Cunningham Defenders: Davison, Colson, Docherty, Martinez, Nolf, Brownlie, Mclauchlan, Elliston, MacDonald, Hill, Austin Midfielders: Cornet, McLoughlin, Ross, Bell, Middag, Rowe, Maclean, Danielsson, Ewens, Gray, McAulay, Gemmell, Mcleary Forwards: Arnot, Devi, Hardy, Howat, Orschmann, Hay, Ness, Mcquillan, Pullar

Celtic Women team news

After re-signing for the Hoops in the winter window, striker Tash Flint re-opened her goalscoring account on Sunday afternoon as the Ghirls ran out 3-1 winners over Hibernian. Having netted 11 goals during her first spell in Glasgow last campaign, she was back amongst the goals on Sunday, bagging a brace to help Elena Sadiku's side to a comfortable win.

Celtic Women predicted XI: Daugherty; Hayes, Clark, Cummings; Duran, Shen, Ross, Shen; Flint; Loferski, Gallacher

Position Players Goalkeepers: Daugherty, Logan, Kerr, Johnstone, Ferns Defenders: Hayes, Clark, O'Riordan, Craig, Barclais, Cummings, Kerner, Nicolson, McCulloch, McAllister, Burchill, Barclay, Timlin Midfielders: Partido, Shen, Chance, Shen, Robertson, Ashworth-Clifford, Agnew, Cavanagh, Ross, McAneny, Addi, Teagarden, McAllister, Smith, Donaldson, López Castellano, Bowie, Fergusson Forwards: Flint, Gallacher, Pollard, Giard, Loferski, Fergusson, Goldie, Sharkey

