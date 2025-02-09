How to watch today's Rangers vs Queen's Park Scottish Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Cup match between Rangers and Queen's Park, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a quarter-final spot on the line, Rangers welcome Queen's Park to the Ibrox Stadium for a Scottish Cup fifth-round match on Sunday.

The Gers comfortably made it past Fraserburgh 5-0 in the previous round, while the visitors made it here after edging past Montrose 3-2 after over 120 minutes of football.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rangers vs Queen's Park online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Cup match between Rangers and Queen's Park will be broadcast live on TV on Premier Sports 2, and will be available to stream online live through Premier Sports Player.

Rangers vs Queen's Park kick-off time

The Scottish Cup match between Rangers and Queen's Park will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm GMT on Sunday, February 9, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will not be able to call upon the services of Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanwirjo due to injuries, while Leon King, Leon Balogun and Connor Barron are all doubtful to feature.

Clement could be tempted to name an unchanged lineup from the 4-0 league win over Ross County last weekend.

Queen's Park team news

The Spiders' head coach Callum Davidson is likely to revert to the side that overcame Montrose in the fourth round, although Zak Rudden could be promoted to the XI after staging the late comeback in injury time that took the tie to extra-time.

Joshua Scott, who scored the winner in extra-time, should also start from the onset.

